The Surry Players theater group recently presented two academic awards to area seniors. The $500 awards recognize a student’s achievements and interest in the performing arts, and are given each year at this time. Chosen from more than 30 applications, Tiana Scott and Sophie Waters, both from Keene High School, were this year’s recipients.
Scott took her first dance lesson at the age of two and continued to be a student of ballet for 16 years along with performing in musical theater with MoCo and the Keene Middle and High School drama clubs. She also played flute and tennis, and was a member of the International Thespian Society and National Honor Society. As Scott explained in her application essay, “My experiences in the audience, in rehearsals, and on the stage have allowed me to develop my abilities to persevere, think creatively, and appreciate and understand the world around me.”
Waters also began dance classes at the age of two and later took classical guitar and voice lessons. As a member of the Keene High School Drama Club, she performed with both supporting roles and as the lead in a variety of productions such as “A Chorus Line” and “Mamma Mia!” Sophie was also a member of the Student Council, a Keene Junior Lion, and emceed various other shows. She plans to attend Bennington College and further her “passions and skills in comedy, film, acting, theatre, and music.”
Proceeds from the Surry Players theater groups’ play next April will continue to support these awards.