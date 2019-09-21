Listings for support group meetings around the region for this week appear Saturday in The Sentinel.
Sunday
AA Men’s Meeting Munsonville, 6:30 p.m., Chapel by the Lake, Route 9A, Munsonville.
Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, 5 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church (use back door), 44 West St., Keene. Jeannine, 352-1705.
Big Book Step Study, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 5 p.m., Keene Serenity Center, 34 Mechanic St., Keene.
CODA, a 12-step group for healthy relationships, 7 p.m., United Church of Christ, Central Square, rear entrance near Bank of America, Keene. 352-4517.
Discussion Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 36 Main St., Hinsdale.
Fitzwilliam Original Sunday Night AA Group, 7-8 p.m., Fitzwilliam Community Church, Route 119, Fitzwilliam Center. 585-9425.
Keep it Simple Men’s Group, 6:30 p.m., Chapel by the Lake, Route 9A, Granite Lake.
Narcotics Anonymous, open meeting, 9-10 a.m., Serenity Center, 34 Mechanic St., Keene.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6-7 p.m., Monadnock Community Hospital, conference room 1, Peterborough.
Sunday Serenity Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 10 a.m., YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene.
Monday
A Cancer Group for Everyone, for men and women with any type of cancer, facilitated peer discussion on the important issues facing cancer patients and their families, 6-7:30 p.m., Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. RSVP to Kimberley, 762-1800 or info@joysnetwork.org.
Al-Anon, Keep it Simple Group, noon-1 p.m., United Church of Christ, in the parlor, Central Square, Keene.
As Bill Sees It Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 7 p.m., Congregational Church, Washington Square, Walpole.
Cancer Caregiver Support Group, 4-5:30 p.m., 19 Federal St., MAPS Office, Keene. Meg, 355-2244, extension 118.
Disabilities and Medical Issues Support Group, open to all people with medical concerns and/or disabilities, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Inclusion Center, 16 Bradley Ave., Brattleboro. 802-387-5285 or inclusioncenter.webs.com.
Grief Support Group, for adults who have experienced a death loss of any type, 5:30-7 p.m., Brattleboro Area Hospice, 191 Canal St. 802-257-0775.
Home Base Group, 5:30 p.m., Ruck-Up, 42 Upper Knight St., Keene.
In the Company of Sisters, cancer support group for all women, 7 p.m., Joy’s Network at the Hannah Grimes Center, 25 Roxbury St., Keene. Kimberley, 762-1800.
Life After Loss for Young Widows/Widowers, group for those aged 65 or younger who are grieving the loss of a spouse or partner, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Hospice at HCS, 45 Main St., Suite 316, Peterborough.
Narcotics Anonymous, 5:45-6:45 p.m., Keene Serenity Center, 34 Mechanic St. 283-5015
On Awakening, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, Monday through Friday at 7 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 69 Washington St., Keene. 398-4863.
T.O.A.D. Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, Monday through Friday at noon, YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St.
Tool Box Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 7 p.m., YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St.
TOPS NH 0008 Keene (Take Pounds off Sensibly), meets every Monday, small fee, first meeting free, weigh-in at 5 p.m., meeting from 5:15-6:15 p.m., Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St. Carol, 336-6330.
Winchester Win Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 8-9 p.m., United Church, Main Street.
Woman’s Meeting, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 5:30 p.m., YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene.
Tuesday
Bereavement Support, ongoing grief support for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one, held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene.
Celebrate Recovery, Christ-centered recovery ministry to assist individuals to implement God’s grace and healing in their lives for any situation including alcoholism, divorce, sexual abuse, domestic violence, drug addiction, overeating, sexual addiction, gambling addiction, etc., 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 36 Main St., Hinsdale. 336-7020.
Come Back Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 7 p.m., Keene Senior Center, 70 Court St.
The Compassionate Friends — Monadnock Area Chapter, ongoing support for parents who have lost a child of any age, any cause, any length of time, group facilitators are parents who have lost a child, monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of the month, open to adult siblings and grandparents, 6:15-8:30 p.m., Scott Farrar Home, 11 Elm St., Peterborough. Barry Echavarria or Linda Scerbinki, 289-0153 or tcfmonadnock@gmail.com. www.tcfmonandock.org.
Coping with Unexpected Loss, a bereavement support group, every second and fourth Tuesday of the month, 2-3:30 p.m., Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene. To register or for more information call Marguerite Cheney, 352-2253.
Group for Spouses, Partners and Significant Others, of anyone with a possible addiction or substance issue, 6:30-8 p.m., The Addiction Institute, 7 Main St., Keene. 357-6700.
Hope and Help for Families, support for family members and loved ones of people suffering from addiction, 6:45-8 p.m., Congregational Church, Washington Square, Walpole. Becky, 860-0221.
LGBTQ Group, open to anyone age 18 or older who identifies as LGBTQ, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 7-8:30 p.m., The Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St.
Monadnock Parkinson’s Support Group, the first Tuesday of the month, 2 p.m., Saint James Episcopal church Lamson Street Undercroft entrance, Keene. Hilary Kingsbury, 827-3623.
NAMI Keene, for families living with mental illness, 6:30-8:30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St. Sharon, 357-5615 or orsprice@designandformat.com.
NAR-ANON Family Group, for relatives and friends affected by addiction, 7-8:30 p.m., Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Susan, 802-345-4145.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ, Arch Street, Keene. 802-773-5575.
On Awakening, 7 a.m., Unitarian Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
Overeaters Anonymous, 4:45-6 p.m., YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene.
Parent-Teen Connections, for parents of teens, 6:30-8 p.m., The Grapevine. 924-6306.
Step Sisters, 5:30 p.m., Senior Senter, 70 Court St., Keene.
T.O.A.D. Group, noon, YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene.
Transforming Trauma, embodied breath work, gestalt somatic awareness, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Keene Psychotherapy Trauma Recovery Services, 93 Roxbury St., Keene. Richard, 809-5193.
Winchester 12-Stepper, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 8 p.m., United Church, Main Street.
Wednesday
Al-Anon, for family and friends of alcoholics, 6-7:30 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church (use back door), 44 West St., Keene. Jeannine, 352-1705.
ALL Recovery, support group meeting for people suffering from addictions and their family members or loved ones, 6:30-8 p.m., Keene Serenity Center, 34 Mechanic St., Keene. Becky, 860-0221.
Brattleboro Scleroderma Support Group Meeting, sponsored by the New England Scleroderma Foundation, second Wednesday of each month, 6 p.m., Conference Room 3, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave. Ilene Wax, 802-735-5523 or ilenewax@gmail.com.
Cancer Support Services, 1-2:30 p.m., Cheshire Medical Center/Dartmouth-Hitchcock Keene, 580 Court St. Bethann Clauss, 355-2244, extension 8307.
Caregiver Support Group, ongoing group for those caring for a person with dementia, emotion support and possible solutions to concerns are shared, held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, 10-11:30 a.m., Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene.
Caregiver Support Group, for caregivers of aging loved ones at home or in a nursing home, every other Wednesday, 2-3 p.m., Maplewood Nursing Home, Westmoreland. Information: 399-7609 or 399-7370.
Debtors Anonymous, 12-step recovery program,Elizabeth, 802-423-8253.
Depression/Bipolar Support, support from others who have personal experience with depression, anxiety and/or bipolar disorder in a safe and confidential environment, must sign up in advance by calling or stopping by the day before or the day of, 5:15-6:45 p.m., Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency, 64 Beaver St., Keene. Jim McLaughlin, 352-5093 or jmclaughlin@monadnockpsa.org. www.monadnockpsa.org.
Easy Does It Men’s Group, 6:30 p.m., YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene.
Groups for Parents/Guardians, of anyone with a substance or addiction problem, 6:30-8 p.m., The Addiction Institute, 7 Main St., Keene. 357-6700.
Hope and Help for Families, for the families and loved ones of people who are suffering from addiction, 6:30-8 p.m., YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St. www.KeeneSerenityCenter.org.
Keene Original Group, Alcoholics Anonymous group, 8 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 44 West St.
Navigating the Grief of Suicide, for anyone in the community who is grieving the loss of a loved one or friend to suicide, held on the second and fourth Wednesday through Aug. 23, 4:30-6 p.m., Hospice at HCS, 45 Main St., Suite 316, Peterborough.
On Awakening, 7 a.m., Unitarian Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
T.O.A.D. Group, noon, YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene.
TOPS 6, Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, 9 a.m., Keene Recreation Center, upstairs, 312 Washington St. Karen, 363-4221.
The Grand Heroes, support and sharing group for grandparents raising grandchildren, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Keene Senior Center, Court Street.
Young People’s Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
Thursday
Al-Anon, noon, United Church of Christ, Central Square, Keene.
Beginning the Journey, bereavement support group for anyone grieving the recent loss of a spouse, partner, parent, grandparent, child or friend, 5-6:30 p.m., Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene. 352-2253.
Brattleboro Caregiver Support Group, meetings held on the first Thursday of each month, 3-4:30 p.m., The Gathering Place, 30 Terrace St., Brattleboro. 802-254-6559.
Caregivers of Loved Ones Living with Dementia, group meets on the third Thursday of each month, 5:30-7 p.m., Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., Brattleboro. 802-257-0775, extension 102.
CODA, recovery from co-dependence and development and maintenance of healthy relationships, 7 p.m., Jaffrey United Church, 54 Main St. Mimi, 562-7567.
Discussion Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 36 Main St., Hinsdale.
F.A.S.T.E.R. Support Group, families advocating substance treatment, education and recovery, a peer support group for those who have family and friends struggling with substance misuse, 7-8:30 p.m., Monadnock Community Hospital, Bond Wellness Cwonference Room, Peterborough. Sue, 244-0762.
Finding Your Way Through Grief, a bereavement support group for anyone who has recently lost someone important in their life, 5-6:30 p.m., Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene. Marquerite Cheney, 352-2253.
More Than Sobriety, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 7 p.m., YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene.
Narcotics Anonymous, open meeting, 7-8 p.m., Universal Unitarian Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
On Awakening, 7 a.m., Unitarian Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
Overeaters Anonymous Meeting, for those who are struggling with the diseases of compulsive overeating, bulimia or anorexia, 7 p.m., YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St.
Sisters in Sobriety, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 5:30 p.m., YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene.
Thursday Night Step Group, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 36 Main St., Hinsdale.
T.O.A.D. Group, noon, YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene.
Trauma Survivors, support group for those directly or indirectly affected by trauma featuring a varied format with articles, activities, discussions and speakers, 3-4 p.m., Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency, 64 Beaver St., Keene. 352-5093. www.monadnockpsa.org.
Friday
Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7-8:15 p.m., United Church of Christ, Central Square, enter from the back off Washington Street or Vernon Street, Keene. 252-1411.
Arts and Crafts for Recovery, for many people who deal with mental health issues, creativity plays a key role in maintaining recovery and wellness, 1-2:45 p.m., Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency, 64 Beaver St., Keene. 352-5093. www.monadnockpsa.org.
Bereavement Support, talk with others who are coping with the loss of a loved one and gain an understanding of the experience in grief, held on the second and fourth Fridays of the month, 1-2:30 p.m., Hospice at HCS, 45 Main St., Suite 316, Peterborough.
Creative Writing, get together and write short stories, poems, memoirs and more, get over “writer’s block” with various writing ideas, all are welcome to share work and get feedback, 3-4:30 p.m., Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency, 64 Beaver St., Keene. 352-5093. www.monadnockpsa.org.
Disabilities and Medical Issues Support Group, open to all people with medical concerns and/or disabilities, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Inclusion Center, 16 Bradley Ave., Brattleboro. 802-387-5285 or inclusioncenter.webs.com.
Drop-In Bereavement Support, 1-2:30 p.m., Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 45 Main St., Peterborough. Marguerite, 352-2253. www.hcsservices.org.
Friday Night Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
Hope Connect, heroin anonymous group, 6-7 p.m., Keene Serenity Center, 34 Mechanic St.
LGBQ/T Community Connection Group, for ages 18-30 who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, questioning or transgender, 7-8:30 p.m., Antioch University Couple and Family Therapy Institute, 149 Emerald St., Suite 9, Keene. 283-2156 or familytherapy.ane@antioch.edu.
On Awakening, 7 a.m., Unitarian Church, 69 Washington St., Keene.
Parent Support Group, for parents of children with special needs, noon-2:30 p.m., Kidspace, Vernon Street, Keene. Heather, 352-1304.
T.O.A.D. Group, noon, YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St., Keene.
Saturday
Came to Believe Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, 7:30 p.m., United Church of Christ in Keene, Central Square, Vernon Street entrance.
Hiking Through Grief Support Group, provides a unique and meaningful way to journey through grief and connect with others, Hancock. Contact Sarah Lefebvre at 525-3394 or email lefebvre@harriscenter.org, for dates and times.
LGBTQ Support Group, for men and women age 18+, who have experienced the emotional difficulties when identifying as an LGBTQ person with mental health challenges, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monadnock Area Peer Support Agency, 64 Beaver St., Keene.
Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Federated Church of Marlborough, Pleasant Street. 802-773-5575.
On Awakening, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, Saturday at 8 a.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 69 Washington St., Keene. 398-4863.
T.O.A.D. Group, an Alcoholics Anonymous group, Saturday at 12:30 p.m., YANA Center, 36 Carpenter St.
Numbers
Alcoholics Anonymous, 800-593-3330.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group, 800-FIGHT-MS.
The Addictions Institute for Families, 357-6700.
Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, 888-352-2782.
Narconon, 800-556-8885.
Warm Line, confidential peer support, 866-352-5093 or 352-5093.