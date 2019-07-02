A series of outdoor concerts is set to be held Friday nights from July 5 to Aug. 16 in Peterborough’s Depot Park. The public is invited to bring a blanket, lawn chair and a picnic to enjoy the music from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
July 5: The Little Big Band, a jazz jam band based in Bellows Falls.
July 12: Los Sugar Kings, Boston-based quartet known for traditional tunes of Afro-Cuban son, rumba-flamenca and salsa.
July 19: Murphy’s Blues Band, song list includes, R&B, soul, funk, rock, blues and a little bit of New Orleans.
July 26: ISHNA, traditional Irish music, along with world music and song.
Aug. 2: Paul Klemperer & the New Hampshire Ensemble, blues and jazz.
Aug. 9: The Tom Foolery Band, nine-piece band playing Motown, ballads, funk and jazz.
Aug. 16: Ball In The House, R&B/soul/pop a cappella group based in Boston.
Free parking is available around Depot Park.
Information: Pelagia Vincent, pelagiavincent@earthlink.net or 547-8323; or visit www.musicindepotpark.com.