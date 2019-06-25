The Monadnock Writers’ Group and the Cathedral of the Pines are accepting entries for this year’s summer poetry contest.
The prize for the top three poems is placement on Grassy Pond Trail at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge alongside the winning entries from 2018. People are welcome to see the 2018 winners posted along the short walk to Grassy Pond whenever Cathedral of the Pines is open.
Winners will be announced in September. A reading by the authors will be held in the fall at Cathedral of the Pines after the new poems are installed on the trail.
Contest rules:
1. The contest is open to anyone who enjoys the Monadnock Region.
2. Poems should not exceed eight lines in length and should follow the theme of “Nature in New England.”
3. Entrants may submit up to three poems.
4. The submission period ends Aug. 3, 2019.
5. Send submissions to monadnockwriters@gmail.com
The judge for this contest is Tim Mayo, based in Brattleboro, who has published widely and won numerous awards for his poetry.