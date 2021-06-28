The annual summer “Concerts on the Common” series returns to Fitzwilliam this July after last year’s cancellation of the entire program due to COVID-19.
The concerts will be held on Thursdays in July and August. All performances will be from 7 to around 8:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held upstairs in the Town Hall or at the Emerson School.
Schedule:
July 15: The Green Sisters: four multi-instrumentalist singers who perform folk, country, bluegrass and Irish music.
July 22: The Marks Brothers: a rock ’n’ roll jam band.
July 29: Walt Sayre Orchestra: a six-piece band performing a variety of ballads, jazz and show tunes.
Aug. 5: Banish Misfortune: a six-piece traditional Irish band.
Aug. 12: Owls Up Close: a presentation of five live owls with Marcia and Mark Wilson. This program is co-sponsored by Friends of the Library and the Elliot Institute Trust Fund.
Aug 19: Tom Foolery Band: a seven-piece band playing rock, big band and jazz music.
Attendees are asked to practice social distancing; face coverings are optional.
The series is sponsored by the Elliott Institute Trust Fund. For information, contact Bill Davis, 585-2259; Tracie Loock, 209-1851; or Steve Reinhart, 661-8664.