The Savings Bank of Walpole and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group/KNE-FM are once again teaming up with Douglas Cuddle Toys to raise money to benefit a local nonprofit organization. This year’s beneficiary is Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger (MUCH).
The campaign kicked off Nov. 8th with KNE-FM broadcasting live at the bank’s 84 Marlboro St. branch from 10 a.m. to noon.
Throughout the holiday season, all Savings Bank of Walpole branches will serve as point-of-sale locations, selling stuffed animals donated by Douglas Cuddle Toys for $10 each. MUCH receives 100 percent of the sale proceeds and uses the funds to help the community and those in need.
“The Good Friends campaign is an event that all of us at SBW look forward to each year,” said Mark Bodin, President for Savings Bank of Walpole. “Raising money for MUCH is important because the proceeds enable them to provide a number of different services and resources that help children in our community. Of course, the campaign wouldn’t be possible without the generous donation of stuffed animals and all the effort of everyone at Douglas Cuddle Toys. We’re excited to be teaming up with KNE-FM and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group to help make this year’s fundraising initiative a success.”
Information: www.walpolebank.com or 352-1822.