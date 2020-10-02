The Keene High School Student Athlete Leadership Council has raised more than $1,200 for the Keene Community Kitchen through the NH Tackles Hunger project, which ended Sept 30.
SALC president Amelia Opsahl, class of 2021, took the lead on the project this year and set up fundraising efforts. The group raised more than $700 through donations and fundraising, and received a matching $500 donation that was offered for any groups who passed the $500 threshold.
This is the fifth year Keene High School has contributed to NH Tackles Hunger, with all proceeds going directly to the Keene Community Kitchen.