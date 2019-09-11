The Live Local, Live Healthy Wellness Fair will be held Friday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the River Garden at 157 Main St., Brattleboro.
“Our third-annual wellness fair will showcase so many wonderful local products and services,” said Orly Munzing, Strolling of the Heifers’ Founder and Executive Director, “and fits perfectly with Strolling of the Heifers’ mission. We want people to eat healthy, local food, which is one component of total well-being.”
Local and regional businesses will showcase their services and products, share information, and promote wellness learning for the community. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Strolling of the Heifers is a non-profit organization with the mission of connecting people with healthy local food, encouraging and facilitating innovation and entrepreneurship in the farm/food sector, and supporting the development of stronger local food systems and healthy, sharing, connected and resilient communities.
Information: https://www.strollingoftheheifers.com/wellness-fair.