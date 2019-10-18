Strolling of the Heifers will host a Fall-themed pop-up shop in the River Garden, 157 Main St., Brattleboro on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local artists, artisans and more will be bringing their best for the one-day Fall Festival.
“This will be a day to come to the River Garden and discover local art, crafts, specialty food, jewelry, gifts, clothing and much more!” said Vicki Friedman, Strolling of the Heifers’ River Garden Coordinator, “Celebrate harvest season while browsing one-of-a-kind gifts, or pick up something for yourself.”
Orly Munzing, Strolling of the Heifers’ Founder and Executive Director commented, “We have a wonderful downtown space here at the River Garden, and we love to use it to support local entrepreneurs with these pop-ups – giving them a place to do business in a fun and friendly environment.”
Come to the Fall Festival to shop art, crafts specialty foods, wellness and more!
Strolling of the Heifers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing the food and agriculture economy by investing the communities, businesses, farmers and food producers that support it. For more information visit www.strollingoftheheifers.com