Wild brook trout now have more room to roam thanks to a new stream restoration project on Thompson Brook in Surry.
The project eliminated a barrier to fish passage under Route 12A, restoring access to 2½ miles of prime, cold-water spawning and summer refuge habitat for brook trout and other native fish.
The Cheshire County Conservation District, Trout Unlimited, the Surry Conservation Commission, and the Harris Center for Conservation Education will host a free field trip to the restoration site Monday, Oct. 7, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., where participants will see “before and after” photos, hear from project partners, and get an up-close look at the restored stream.
People should wear sturdy shoes (no wading required) and meet at Surry Town Hall at 5:30 p.m. to carpool to the site.
Anyone planning to attend should RSVP to Amanda Littleton at 756-2988, extension 116, or amanda@cheshireconservation.org.