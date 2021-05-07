Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition’s online virtual event, “Stories From the Field: Celebrating our Local Food System in Words,” hosted by N.H. Public Radio’s Kate McNally last December, was presented on NHPR via a one-hour broadcast and is now available online.
In a similar style to The Moth storytelling hour, local people in the region who grow, educate about, prepare, advocate for or eat locally grown food shared personal stories about their connections to the food system.
Featured storytellers for the NHPR broadcast are Jordan Scott, chef at Machina Kitchen and ArtBar in Keene; Beth Hodge of Echo Farm Puddings in Hinsdale; Holly Gowdy of Brookfield Organic farm in Walpole; and Marty Castriotta, Village Roots Permaculture in East Alstead.
The Monadnock Farm and Community Coalition is a group of 140 member organizations who come together regularly to build a sustainable local food system by cultivating community action and building collaboration to implement effective programs, projects and policies.
The broadcast can be found at nhpr.org. The original event and NHPR broadcast can be found on the MFCC website: mfcommunitycoalition.org.