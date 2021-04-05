To celebrate Earth Day, Stonewall Farm in Keene will host a virtual 5K walk/run/ride event April 18-24.
Participants can complete a 5-kilometer outing by walking, running or riding a bicycle on any route, or using trails to follow on Trailforks at www.trailforks.com/event/5097.
You can participate alone, join a team or create your own team to raise funds to support Stonewall Farm’s mission of teaching and demonstrating regenerative farming to people of all ages to ensure food security, vibrant communities and a healthy planet. For details, go to stonewallfarm.org/events/earth-day/. To register, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/swfwalkrunride.