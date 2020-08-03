Stonewall Farm in Keene is set to be one of six farms featured in a series of virtual farm tours hosted by The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH).
Stonewall Farm’s program will be “Managing Soil Health: Grazing & Specialty Crops” and is set to be held Oct. 15 from 7 to 8 p.m.
The farm tours are part of NOFA-NH’s CRAFT (Collaborative Regional Alliances for Farmer Training) Program to provide educational opportunities for farmers and farm workers in New Hampshire by developing a support network focused on best practices in organic farming.
NOFA-NH is proud to partner with these farms on the following virtual farm tour topics:
The program began July 30 with Work Song Farm of Hopkinton. Upcoming tours include Hip Peas Farm in Hooksett on Aug. 12; Mermaid Hill Vineyard in Concord on Aug. 26; Kearsarge Gore Farm in Warner on Sept. 9; and Hop N Hen Farm in Henniker on Sept. 30.
More information about NOFA-NH’s “The CRAFT of Farming” can be found at www.nofanh.org/craft.