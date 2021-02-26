Stonewall Farm has appointed four new board members: Dan Smith, Kimberley Diemond, Karen Munn and Julie Snorek.
“Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of community leaders committed to providing strength and stability to our organization.” said Julie Davenson, Executive Director. “We are excited about the new additions to our team these past six months, as we continue to grow the important mission work of creating a resilient food system.”
Snorek is a research associate and lecturer in the environmental studies department at Dartmouth College. She has earned a Ph.D. in environmental science and rechnology. Her volunteer experience includes being a board member on Windham World Affairs Council, Justice and Dignity for the Women of the Sahel.
Munn’s professional background includes bookkeeping for area non-profit organizations and small business owners. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and has served on the Keene School Board. She is serving as treasurer of the Stonewall Farm Board and is the committee chair for the finance committee.
Smith is the CEO of the Keene Family YMCA. He has been the CEO of the Cadillac Area YMCA and Living Water Ministries. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in theater arts and his volunteer experience includes Habitat for Humanity International, Wexford Community Credit Union, Fairview Area Schools Board and MCVP. He is serving on the finance committee.
Diemond is the executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont. She holds a Bachelor of Science and a non-profit management certificate from Marlboro College Graduate School. She is the founder, president and director of Joy’s Network Cancer Resources. She also serves on several non-profit organizations in the Monadnock Region and Vermont. She is serving on the fundraising committee of the Stonewall board.
The board of directors also includes President Edward Coppola, Secretary Jenna Spear-O’Mara, Megan Burke Kidder, Maria Oberlander and Jessica Fuller.