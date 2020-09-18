JFES Principal Martha LeMahieu wears her new mask.CAST YOUR CARE
What noble works we have wisely crafted!
Once there was no end to our power,
And everything that is now so bitter,
Was for centuries sweet as the flower,
But where are they now?
Gone are the days of the dauntless men of iron ...
Past are the times of a maid’s simplicity ...
Flown are the years of the quests for holy relics ...
Dead is the age of chivalry!
When the thrones and crowns of kings are dust, Then earth will put her faith in heaven’s trust, So cast your care upon the Godhead!
What daring deeds we have done so justly!
Now our lives are ever so jaded ...
Ideas of yore that we planned are ended, And the splendid pageants are faded, But will they return?
Bid time good-bye to the palaces of grandeur ...
Whisper adieu to the stately courts of ours ...
Come take your leave of the fortresses of fortune ...
Farewell to all the solemn towers!
Where the rose once bloomed, there now are weeds Where fabrication of deception breeds, So cast your care upon the country!
What is a ring but a never-ending circle, Which by the stars only destiny can break ...
Heaven ordains that a fellowship be forged by All nations for their future’s sake, And when legends fall and die someday, The legacy will never fade away, So cast your care upon the children!
Cast your care upon the Godhead!
Cast your care upon the country!
Cast your care upon the people!
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
--
Puzzled
born in a world
of hugs and attention
but inside your soul
there is sadness and tension
a lonely feeling
can come over you
death thoughts
spooky ideas
sometimes a lot
you cry for reasons
and sometimes not
you’re puzzled by your misery
and you’ve got a lot
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
Flower
behold the passivity of a flower
watching nature by the hour
bees buzz busily in the breeze
they find food that will appease
the flower is a vital source
flowers fade in this woman’s room
passive face filled with gloom
soul was stung it waits for
heaven to open up its door
survival is a driving force
death can be its own recourse
HILARY KINGSBURY
Harrisville
--
Higher Level
Dwell on a higher level
Where love wraps about you
Like a silk ribbon
Where the light is clear and strong
And music clings to you
Soothing your soul
And god will be with you forever
BARBARA MAGOUN
Keene
--
A Poet’s Lament
A poet’s lament
It’s a call to duty
Why?
That is the question
It’s always the question
Lament
Feel the pain
Down some caffeine
Have another and a third
Look out the big kitchen window
Stare
Blink twice
Scratch the head repeatedly
Check the news
Sip a malted beverage
Numb up then down
Scratch the head profusely
Awake
Feel
Lament
Check the weather for relief
Cloudy with a rumble
Take a quick walk
Pick a flower
Watch a bug crawl up your leg
Wonder
Sigh
Write a line or two
Scratch them out
Ask why
Draw a blank
Lament.
STEPHEN SERAICHICK
Keene
--
Construction Truck, Do Not Follow
I certainly try to obey
The rules set for the roads
Like signaling, I watch my speed
And all the other codes
But just today of course I’m late
To work this way I go
The only road that takes me there
And now I just don’t know
Is it the law, must I obey
The sign on his tailgate
Apply my brakes, pull to the side
And sit a while and wait
Hold on, I won’t have to decide
At least not for today
For he is turning up ahead
Then I’ll be on my way
DAN SWETT
Swanzey
--
The Public Muse
EARLY THIS MORNING
Early this morning, I watched the sunrise, And then rose from my bed . . .
As I felt hope from the warmth upon me,
I lifted up my head,
For this day was given to me
To start all over again,
To turn another new page,
And firmly make amends.
I went outside and looked around me
With no concern or fear,
For I was given another chance
To go forward now from here.
JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN
Keene
--