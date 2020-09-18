JFES Principal Martha LeMahieu wears her new mask.CAST YOUR CARE

What noble works we have wisely crafted!

Once there was no end to our power,

And everything that is now so bitter,

Was for centuries sweet as the flower,

But where are they now?

Gone are the days of the dauntless men of iron ...

Past are the times of a maid’s simplicity ...

Flown are the years of the quests for holy relics ...

Dead is the age of chivalry!

When the thrones and crowns of kings are dust, Then earth will put her faith in heaven’s trust, So cast your care upon the Godhead!

What is a ring but a never-ending circle, Which by the stars only destiny can break ...

Heaven ordains that a fellowship be forged by All nations for their future’s sake, And when legends fall and die someday, The legacy will never fade away, So cast your care upon the children!

Cast your care upon the Godhead!

Cast your care upon the country!

Cast your care upon the people!

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

--

Puzzled

born in a world

of hugs and attention

but inside your soul

there is sadness and tension

a lonely feeling

can come over you

death thoughts

spooky ideas

sometimes a lot

you cry for reasons

and sometimes not

you’re puzzled by your misery

and you’ve got a lot

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

Flower

behold the passivity of a flower

watching nature by the hour

bees buzz busily in the breeze

they find food that will appease

the flower is a vital source

flowers fade in this woman’s room

passive face filled with gloom

soul was stung it waits for

heaven to open up its door

survival is a driving force

death can be its own recourse

HILARY KINGSBURY

Harrisville

--

Higher Level

Dwell on a higher level

Where love wraps about you

Like a silk ribbon

Where the light is clear and strong

And music clings to you

Soothing your soul

And god will be with you forever

BARBARA MAGOUN

Keene

--

A Poet’s Lament

A poet’s lament

It’s a call to duty

Why?

That is the question

It’s always the question

Lament

Feel the pain

Down some caffeine

Have another and a third

Look out the big kitchen window

Stare

Blink twice

Scratch the head repeatedly

Check the news

Sip a malted beverage

Numb up then down

Scratch the head profusely

Awake

Feel

Lament

Check the weather for relief

Cloudy with a rumble

Take a quick walk

Pick a flower

Watch a bug crawl up your leg

Wonder

Sigh

Write a line or two

Scratch them out

Ask why

Draw a blank

Lament.

STEPHEN SERAICHICK

Keene

--

Construction Truck, Do Not Follow

I certainly try to obey

The rules set for the roads

Like signaling, I watch my speed

And all the other codes

But just today of course I’m late

To work this way I go

The only road that takes me there

And now I just don’t know

Is it the law, must I obey

The sign on his tailgate

Apply my brakes, pull to the side

And sit a while and wait

Hold on, I won’t have to decide

At least not for today

For he is turning up ahead

Then I’ll be on my way

DAN SWETT

Swanzey

--

The Public Muse

EARLY THIS MORNING

Early this morning, I watched the sunrise, And then rose from my bed . . .

As I felt hope from the warmth upon me,

I lifted up my head,

For this day was given to me

To start all over again,

To turn another new page,

And firmly make amends.

I went outside and looked around me

With no concern or fear,

For I was given another chance

To go forward now from here.

JON RIPLEY O’BRIEN

Keene

--