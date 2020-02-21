St. James Episcopal Church at 44 West St., Keene, will sponsor an “Ashes to Go” event on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
The Rev. Elsa Worth will offer a quick prayer and the administration of ashes on the sidewalk in front of the church — rain, snow or shine. Those who wish to participate may pull up next to the church and get out or, if necessary, Rev. Worth can come to the vehicle.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the six weeks of penitence before Easter. Saint James will hold its Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. in the church.