Sarah DiRusso of Spofford is the recipient of this year’s Margaret D. Bell Scholarship Award of the Monadnock Humane Society.
The Margaret D. Bell Memorial Scholarship fund was established in October 1988 in memory of Margaret “Peggy” Bell who was a lifelong advocate for animals. She was a strong supporter of Monadnock Humane Society, serving on its board of directors for many years.
The scholarship fund was established in Bell’s honor to provide support to local residents making a lifelong commitment to animal welfare through a career in veterinary medicine. To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be from the Monadnock Region and pursuing either an associate’s degree as a veterinary assistant or a doctorate of veterinary medicine. Applicants must also indicate their intent to practice or be employed in the Monadnock Region upon the completion of studies.
DiRusso, who has worked at the Rockingham Veterinary Clinic in Chester, Vt., has been accepted into the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine in the class of 2025. Her goal is to work in shelter medicine and participate in wildlife medicine in some capacity in New Hampshire.
“We’re so glad to be able to help the future generation of veterinarians in some way,” says Kathy Collinsworth, executive director of the Monadnock Humane Society. “There is such a need for professionals in this field – especially in our area. We’re grateful to know that Sarah is planning to return to serve our community.”
For more information about the Margaret D. Bell Scholarship program, visit www.monadnockhumanesociety.org. Anyone who would like to donate to the fund may contact Kelly Brigham-Steiner at kellys@humanecommunity.org or 354-4015.