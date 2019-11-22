Monadnock RSVP received Volunteer NH’s 2019 Spirit of New Hampshire Volunteer Champion Award in the Nonprofit category for America Reads on Nov. 13 at the Capital Center for the Arts in Concord.
Now in its 21st year, America Reads has grown to 16 schools and 11 Head Start and early learning programs. This year 91 volunteers are working with teachers and staff to develop educational activities tailored to individual students to help them be ready to start school in terms of language and literacy development and to achieve their grade level of reading by the end of 3rd grade.
“We are grateful for the time and effort volunteers give to help our community’s children," Kathy Baird, Program Director of RSVP said. "Our goal is to provide a high quality experience that will enrich the lives of the volunteers and those who receive our services. This program is highly effective due to the collective effort between the America Reads Program Coordinator, Pat Dixe, schools, teachers, and volunteers”.
The Spirit of New Hampshire Award is an annual recognition administered by Volunteer NH in collaboration with the Office of the Governor. The Volunteer Champion Award recognizes organizations that provide structure and support for volunteer efforts.
Monadnock RSVP, a Senior Corps program funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, engages more than 150 older adults in meaningful service opportunities at over 35 non-profit and public organizations in the Monadnock Region. Monadnock RSVP is a program of Monadnock Family Services, a Monadnock United Way agency.