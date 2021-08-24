The Keene Public Library’s Spice It Up Club meeting this week features sumac with a virtual presentation by Liz Barbour.
The online meeting will be held Wednesday, August 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Barbour will share recipes from the cookbook “Small Victories” by Julia Turshen.
Participants can pick up a sumac spice sampling and a couple of recipe suggestions at the circulation desk at the library at 60 Winter St.
For more information on this and other upcoming events, visit the library website at keenepubliclibrary.org or call 603-352-0157.