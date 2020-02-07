Spectrum donated 25 tablets to the Keene Senior Center along with an additional $2,500 donation to support the center’s technical training program.
Charter Communications highlighted these donations and Spectrum Internet Assist, Charter’s low-cost, high-speed broadband service available to low-income families and senior citizens in Keene.
N.H. Sen. Jay Kahn, Keene Mayor George Hansel, Cameron Tease, Executive Director of the Keene Senior Center and John Maher, Director of State Government Affairs at Charter Communications-Spectrum were on hand at the donation event Jan. 29 at the Keene Senior Center.