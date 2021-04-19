Following a brief meeting of the Historical Society of Cheshire County membership, the public is invited to attend a virtual presentation by special guest Jazimina McNeil called “Three Years in Camp and Hospital: the tales and tunes of Stoddard’s Elbridge W. Locke” on April 23 at 6 p.m.
In this presentation, McNeil will read excerpts of Locke’s engaging and salty memoir, “Three Years in Camp and Hospital.” The public will hear a selection of his songs and learn about some of his musical contemporaries in the Monadnock Region.
According to “History of Cheshire and Sullivan Counties, New Hampshire 1886,” Locke was a writer of short poems and songs, a composer of music and a public singer. Sent to the army by President Lincoln to sing for the soldiers, he later wrote a book about his experiences titled “Three Years in Camp and Hospital.”
For more information, go to www.hsccnh.org.