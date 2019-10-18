Sophia’s Hearth Family Center will hold its fall children’s festival in its gardens and fields on Court Street in Keene on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The festival will feature a campfire, cider making, children’s crafts and activities, lap games and songs for babies and toddlers and a children’s puppet show for ages 3 and up.
Children will have a chance to wander through woodland paths to see the little houses built for the fairies of the woods. Children are also invited to create their own fairy houses with all natural materials provided.
A seasonal puppet story, “Masha and the Bear,” will be offered by Sophia’s Hearth’s teachers.
Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family. Food will be available to purchase, featuring soup by The Works Bakery Café and bread from Orchard Hill Bakery.
All proceeds will benefit the work of Sophia’s Hearth Family Center, a community non-profit organization. Sophia’s Hearth provides family support programs through parent-child classes, home visiting, parent consultation, childcare and early childhood teacher education.
Information: 357-3755 or www.sophiashearth.org.