The third program of the Monadnock Summer Lyceum will feature Abdi Nor Iftin, who will tell his story of determination to become an American.
The talk will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church.
At 5 years old, Iftin and his slightly older brother became the sole providers for the family. Amid daily shootings and school beatings, Abdi maintained hope for escape to America. He taught himself English by watching “Rambo” and the “Terminator” at a movie house, secretly filed stories of the civil war for NPR and the BBC and avoided conscription by the extremist group al-Shabaab.
Hiding silently to evade the Kenyan police, he read “The Art of the Deal” and never gave up on his dream to be American.
Abdi faced the difficult choice of leaving without family when he was chosen in the diversity visa lottery and his brother was not. Today, Abdi is a proud legal resident of Maine and is working his way to citizenship; he works as an interpreter at the University of Southern Maine and helps other Somali refugees integrate and contribute to their new home.
Pre-program music will be offered at 10:30 a.m. by Fireside Winds.