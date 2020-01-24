Smith College professor Ellen W. Kaplan will tell how she brought the experiences of Syrian refugees to the theater stage in a talk at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
Her talk, “Refugee Theater: Kurdish and Yazidi Women Speak Out,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public and accessible to people in wheelchairs.
Rojava, a revolutionary experiment in Kurdish Syria, attempts to create an inclusive democracy safe from ISIS, Turkish incursion, and Syria’s civil war. Professor Kaplan will discuss how she interviewed women, activists, refugees, and fighters from the Rojava region, and transformed their experiences into theater.
Kaplan is professor of theatre at Smith College, a Fulbright Scholar, an actress, director, and playwright.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.