Anyone interested in learning what the Brattleboro Concert Choir is all about, with no commitment, is invited to sing with the group Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Brattleboro Music Center.
At the rehearsal, the choir will also introduce its fall concert music, including works by Arvo Pärt and Ola Gjeilo.
The Brattleboro Concert Choir is open to all singers, of every voice part and gender, by audition.
The group performs a wide-ranging repertoire, from classic choral masterpieces to rarely heard and newly commissioned works. Concerts are performed twice a year under the direction of Music Director Jonathan Harvey.
Information: Brattleboro Music Center at 802-257-4523 or stop by the center at 72 Blanche Moyse Way.