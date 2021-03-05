Meals on Wheels is again joining the nationwide “March for Meals” initiative this year and creating its own challenge to raise funds for the local program.
“Show Your Mittens for Meals on Wheels” is the local group’s version of the recent Bernie Sanders meme that raised funds for Meals on Wheels in Vermont.
“March for Meals helps to let the community know about Meals on Wheels in case they, or someone they know needs the service,” said Gia Farina, nutrition manager at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services (HCS) in Keene, provider of the Meals on Wheels program. “This year, we are also raising funds to support the increase in the number of requests for meals that we are getting every day.”
“Show Your Mittens for Meals on Wheels” encourages everyone in the area to support the delivery of hot meals to homebound seniors by:
Making a financial donation at www.HCSservices.org/nutrition-for-seniors or by mail to HCS Meals on Wheels, 312 Marlboro St., Keene, NH 03431. Donating $5 provides a meal to a senior for a day, $25 for a week of meals, or $100 for a month;
Posting a picture of yourself in the style of the Bernie meme on your Facebook page;
Encouraging others to participate in supporting Meals on Wheels during March for Meals.
The “Show Your Mittens for Meals on Wheels” challenge is active now through March 31. All funding provides meals, and all donations stay local.
For more information about Meals on Wheels or to refer a senior to the program, call 352-2253 or visit www.HCSservices.org.