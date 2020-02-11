The Debating Our Rights series at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro continues Wednesday with a discussion of the Seventh Amendment at 7 p.m.
Although the right to a civil jury trial doesn’t get as much attention as the rights of criminal defendants, this overlooked right serves an important function in American government. A civil jury trial is the one reliable place where ordinary citizens can hold big businesses accountable.
“Unfortunately, fewer than two percent of civil cases are heard by a jury,” said Meg Mott, Professor Emerita at Marlboro College. “Some of that has to do with the rise of administrative tribunals, such as the National Labor Relations Board, but most of it has to do with the current Supreme Court. For some reason, Justices are not a big fan of juries. That’s a problem because jury service is the best classroom for providing an education in civics.”
Mott will lead a discussion that examines the arguments for and against the role of civil juries.
Thanks to the generosity of the Friends of Brooks Memorial, the event is free and open to the public. The venue is accessible to people in wheelchairs.
