Servpro of Cheshire County is set to host a cornhole tournament on Saturday, April 24, to benefit several local volunteer fire departments. The tournament will be held at The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills in West Swanzey, beginning at 6 p.m.
The event will benefit the fire departments of Swanzey, Walpole, Westmoreland and Chesterfield. If the event is successful, Servpro hopes to hold another to support even more departments.
In addition to proceeds raised by event participants, there will be a raffle featuring gifts donated by local businesses.
“There has been an unbelievable outpouring of generosity from a number of businesses in the area donating prizes and gift certificates to assist with the raffle and help increase the total proceeds of the event,” co-owner and marketing director of Servpro of Cheshire County Derek Paul said in an email. “We have been highlighting each local business for their generosity on our social media pages to say thank you for supporting this event. We couldn’t be more grateful for the support shown for this event by our community neighbors.”
Teams participating in the cornhole tournament can enter the day of the event; participants are encouraged to arrive early to sign up. The fee is $50 for a team or $25 for an individual. A $250 prize will be awarded to the winners.
Food will be available for purchase at an on-site food truck operated by The Butt Stops Here BBQ.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place at the event; masks are required and social distancing must be adhered to.