The Keene Public Library is set to host a four-part garden talk series for new and experienced gardeners.
Dates and topics include:
“Vegetable Gardening” presented by Sarah Marcoux on Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m.
“Saving Seed” presented by Joy Ackerman, Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m.
“Gardening in a Time of Climate Change” presented by Sandra Pickering, Thursday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m.
“Putting the Garden to Bed” presented by Joy Ackerman, Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m.
The series will be presented virtually on the video-conferencing platform Zoom. To register, go to Keene Public Library’s online calendar at http://keenepubliclibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar.
The Garden Talk Series is co-sponsored by the UNH Extension Master Gardener Program. It is part of the library’s Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover Summer Reading and Learning Program. To learn more about the summer reading program, call 352-0157 or visit www.keenepubliclibrary.org.