The Cheshire County Conservation District and Cheshire Medical’s Center for Population Health have partnered with three local farmers markets to sponsor Veteran Appreciation Month, offering $20 in vouchers every week during September to spend on food at participating markets.
Veterans attending any of the following markets are eligible to receive the food vouchers: TEAM Jaffrey Farmers Market on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., Keene Farmers Market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Hinsdale Farmers Market on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Veteran Appreciation Month program in Cheshire County isn’t based on need. Vouchers are distributed each week as a thank-you to veterans and are available at a designated booth at each market on a first-come, first-served basis while funding supplies last.
Cheshire County veterans may return every week for another $20 in vouchers and may participate at all three market locations. Vouchers may be used to purchase food items only. They have no cash value, are non-transferable and must be redeemed by the end of September.
To participate, veterans must provide proof of veteran status and proof of Cheshire County residency. Valid forms of Veteran ID include a copy of DD214, a health-care enrollee card from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or a N.H. Driver’s license with a veteran designation.
For more information about Veteran Appreciation Month, contact Benee Hershon at the Cheshire County Conservation District: benee@cheshireconservation.org or leave a voice message at 603-756-2988, extension 3011.