Presentation to focus on avoiding scams
Cheshire Village at Home, a program of the Keene Senior Center, is hosting a presentation on June 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Senior Center by Detective Steve LaMears, on how to avoid scams. LaMears joined the Keene Police Department in 2011. LaMears is currently assigned as a detective to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations specializing in financial crimes and crime scene processing.
New scams pop up every day, and whether through telephone, Internet, mail or door-to -door solicitations, people’s personal information and life savings are at risk. Many of those scams target seniors.
Cheshire Village is in the Keene Senior Center at 70 Court St., Keene. For more information, call 903-9680.
Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. Friendly Meals are served Wednesdays at the Keene Senior Center. Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Hinsdale Community Center, 336-7087; Keene Senior Center, 352-5037.
This week’s menu:
Monday, June 24: Spaghetti and meatballs in sauce and Parmesan cheese, broccoli florets, fruit salad.
Tuesday, June 25: Macaroni and cheese with ham, spinach, stewed tomatoes, melon.
Wednesday, June 26: Roast pork with gravy, mashed cauliflower, garden peas, vanilla fluff with pineapple and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday, June 27: Barbecue beef steak, baked beans, zucchini squash and dice tomatoes, applesauce.
Friday, June 28: Chicken salad on a roll with red grapes, lettuce and tomatoes, broccoli salad, strawberry shortcake with cream.
American House to host activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Monday, June 24: 9:30 a.m., sit ‘n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, walking club; 11 a.m., gardening with Jackie; 1:15 p.m., table top Yahtzee; 1:30 p.m., mahjong, bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., bag toss; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour. margarita Monday; 6:45 p.m., Scrabble.
Tuesday, June 25: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, Ted Talks; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., adult coloring; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance, cribbage; 2:30 p.m., ladder ball; 3:15 p.m., bell choir; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:45 p.m., bingo.
Wednesday, June 26: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., shopping bus to Hannaford, bag toss, coffee and chat; 11 a.m., walking club; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping, make a lei bracelet; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., manicures, women’s group; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., classic movie night.
Thursday, June 27: 9:30 a.m. balance; 10:30 a.m., balloon volleyball, coffee with Caribbean trivia, mass with Fr. Alan; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., bingo, move for thought; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance; 2:30 p.m. gardening with Jackie; 3 p.m., ladder ball; 4:15 p.m., social hour Caribbean; 6 p.m., Swamp Bats outing; 7 p.m. documentary.
Friday, June 28: 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., name that tune; 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 3 p.m., Ron Farina; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., arm chair travel.
Saturday, June 29: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii Wheel of Fortune; 1 p.m., bingo; 3 p.m., darts; 3 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Sunday, June 30: 9:15 a.m., bus to St. Bernard’s; 9:30 p.m., bus to UCC and St. James; 1:30 p.m., bag toss; 2 p.m., performance by Tad Dreis; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Cribbage games offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Information: Jan Lecuyer, 354-3255.
Bellows Falls center hosts meals, activities
The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The meal is served until sold out and is open to area seniors.
Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors over the age of 60, which includes a beverage. Information: 463-3907.
The following activities for seniors are offered at the senior center:
Basic tai chi for fall prevention: Thursdays, 12:30 p.m.
Chair caning: meets Mondays at 1 p.m.
The Knit and Stitch group: meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
The BFASC Quilters: meet the on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: is held every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m., with 20 games played.
Gad about the Girls: meet the first Thursday of every month.
Age In Motion programs continue
Age In Motion, an exercise program designed for older adults, is offered in various locations within the region. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance. Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.