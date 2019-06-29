Local senior places in National Senior Games
Bob Wyman, 65, of Swanzey placed 8th in both the 20k and 40k cycling road races at the 2019 National Senior Games in New Mexico.
This was Wyman’s second National Senior Games appearance as he also competed in Alabama in 2017.
Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. Friendly Meals are served Wednesdays at the Keene Senior Center. Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Hinsdale Community Center, 336-7087; Keene Senior Center, 352-5037.
This week’s menu:
Monday, July 1: Roast beef au jus, cheddar mashed potatoes, green beans with pimentos, pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday, July 2: Chicken a la king, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pumpkin cookie with raisins.
Wednesday, July 3: Roast pork with applesauce, squash, potatoes, Fourth of July cake.
Thursday, July 4: Closed for the holiday.
Friday, July 5: Meatballs in garlic Parmesan sauce, carrots, potatoes, blueberry crisp.
American House to host activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Monday, July 1: 9:30 a.m., sit ‘n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, walking club; 11 a.m., gardening with Jackie; 1:15 p.m., table top Yahtzee; 1:30 p.m., mahjong, bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., bag toss; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Tuesday, July 2: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., adult coloring; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance, cribbage; 2 p.m., arts and crafts with Kayla; 2:30 p.m., ladder ball; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:30 p.m., Marlborough concert outing to see Junction 1-3-5; 6:45 p.m., bingo.
Wednesday, July 3: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., shopping bus to Walmart, bag toss, coffee and chat, Catholic Rosary and Communion; 11 a.m., walking club; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping, Wii Wheel of Fortune; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., manicures, wits ‘n’ wagers; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., classic movie night.
Thursday, July 4: 9:30 a.m. balance; 10:30 a.m., balloon volleyball, coffee and chat; 11 a.m., gardening with Jackie; 1 p.m., bingo; 3 p.m., special movie; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m. documentary.
Friday, July 5: 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss; 11 a.m., walking club to co-op; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., name that tune; 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 3 p.m., large Connect 4; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., arm chair travel.
Saturday, July 6: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii Bowling; 1 p.m., bingo; 3 p.m., ladder ball; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Sunday, July 7: 9:15 a.m., bus to St. Bernard’s; 9:30 p.m., bus to UCC and St. James; 1:30 p.m., horse derby; 2 p.m., performance by Omer G; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Cribbage games offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Information: Jan Lecuyer, 354-3255.
Bellows Falls center hosts meals, activities
The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The meal is served until sold out and is open to area seniors.
Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors over the age of 60, which includes a beverage. Information: 463-3907.
The following activities for seniors are offered at the senior center:
Basic tai chi for fall prevention: Thursdays, 12:30 p.m.
Chair caning: meets Mondays at 1 p.m.
The Knit and Stitch group: meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
The BFASC Quilters: meet the on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: is held every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m., with 20 games played.
Gad about the Girls: meet the first Thursday of every month.
Age In Motion programs continue
Age In Motion, an exercise program designed for older adults, is offered in various locations within the region. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance. Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.