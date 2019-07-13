Talk at Langdon Place to focus on sun safety
In recognition of UV Awareness and Safety Month this month, Kathleen Young, RN of Interim Healthcare, will give an informative talk regarding senior sun safety on Wednesday, July 17, at 3 p.m. at Langdon Place of Keene. RSVP to Jenny Wironen, 357-3902, extension 3205.
Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. Friendly Meals are served Wednesdays at the Keene Senior Center. Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Hinsdale Community Center, 336-7087; Keene Senior Center, 352-5037.
This week’s menu:
Monday, July 15: Barbecue chicken breast, home fries, broccoli florets, strawberry shortcake with cream.
Tuesday, July 16: Macaroni and cheese, sliced carrots, garden peas, Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, July 17: Stuffed chicken with sage sauce, mashed potatoes, carrots, vanilla pudding with peaches and cream.
Thursday, July 18: Cheese tortellini Alfredo, zucchini, watermelon.
Friday, July 19: Pork chow mein, brown rice with vegetables, broccoli cauliflower blend, grapes.
American House to host activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Monday, July 15: 9:30 a.m., sit ‘n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, resident round table, walking club; 11 a.m., gardening with Jackie; 1:15 p.m., table top Yahtzee; 1:30 p.m., mahjong, bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., bag toss; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Tuesday, July 16: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, Rhododendron State Park outing/picnic; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., adult coloring; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance, cribbage; 2:30 p.m., ladder ball; 3:15 p.m., bell choir; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:30 p.m., Marlborough concert outing Tropical Sensations; 6:45 p.m., bingo.
Wednesday, July 17: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., shopping bus to Walmart, coffee and chat, Catholic Rosary and Communion; 11 a.m., walking club; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping, Wii Wheel of Fortune; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., manicures, women’s group; 3:15 p.m., sing along; 7 p.m., classic movie night.
Thursday, July 18: 9:30 a.m. balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, balloon volleyball; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., bingo, move for thought; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance; 2:30 p.m., gardening with Jackie; 3 p.m., Bob Rutherford; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6 p.m., Swamp Bats outing; 7 p.m. documentary.
Friday, July 19: 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss; 11 a.m., walking club; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., name that tune; 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 3 p.m., large Connect 4; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., arm chair travel.
Saturday, July 20: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii bowling; 1 p.m., bingo; 3 p.m., darts; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Sunday, July 21: 9:15 a.m., bus to St. Bernard’s; 9:30 p.m., bus to UCC and St. James; 12:45 and 1:45 p.m., scenic ride; 2 p.m., performance by Jack Dunham; 6:15 p.m., East Bay Jazz concert in Walpole; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Cribbage games offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Information: Jan Lecuyer, 354-3255.
Bellows Falls library to host tai chi classes
Senior Safe tai chi classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning July 16 at 11 a.m. in the top floor meeting room of the Rockingham Free Public Library, Certified instructor Leslie Lassetter will teach this gentle movement form from an ancient oriental tradition. Better balance, mindful movement and fall prevention are just a few of tai chi’s benefits. This program is free and open to the public.
The library is at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. and is wheelchair accessible. Information: 802-463-4270, programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or rockinghamlibrary.org.
Age In Motion programs continue
Age In Motion, an exercise program designed for older adults, is offered in various locations within the region. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance. Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.