Chesterfield senior luncheon this Wednesday
CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Senior Luncheon will be held on Wednesday, March 11, at the Spofford Fire Dept. beginning at 12:30 p.m. A pork dinner will be served. A $5 donation is suggested. To place a reservation, call Bridget at 363-9319.
Get a Ride/Give a Ride program hosts open house
CHESTERFIELD — The Community Volunteer Transportation Company is holding an open house at the Chesterfield Library on Wednesday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Attendees can meet a driver, collect literature for friends and ask questions over coffee and a bite.
Anyone wishing to learn more about CVTC’s Get a Ride/Give a Ride transportation program, but who cannot attend the open house, can call 877-428-2882, ext. 5.
Neighbors-In-Deed program offers free assistance
Monadnock RSVP Volunteer Center’s Neighbors-In-Deed program has light handyman volunteers to help seniors, people with disabilities, veterans and military family members with small, episodic home repairs.
They can help with tasks such as repairing a rickety step, installing a grab bar, replacing a lock, changing a light bulb, weatherizing windows, replacing batteries in fire detectors, moving AC units and more.
Recipients are responsible for the cost of materials, but labor is free of charge. They are however unable to help with lawns, leaves, snow, mulch, moving, or anything that requires licensure.
To request assistance, for more information about the program, or to learn about how to become a volunteer, call 357-6893 or email Jazmin at jbelcoure@mfs.org.
Zumba Gold classes at Keene Rec Center
Zumba Gold classes will resume at the Keene Recreation Center for 8 weeks beginning March 17 and continuing through May 7. Classes meet in the gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
This aerobic dance program is designed for mature adults and beginners. Latin, pop and oldies rock music are played in a relaxed and noncompetitive environment. New participants are always welcome and can try the first class free. For more information or to register, call 357-8269.
AARP Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation
The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation and e-filing in the Monadnock Region. Assistance is provided for low- and moderate-income taxpayers who must file a tax return. IRS certified counselors will be available to assist all taxpayers regardless of age, with special attention given to those over age 50. AARP membership is not required. All Tax-Aide sites are manned by local volunteers trained and certified by the IRS to prepare and e-file income tax returns.
Those who would like assistance should bring all W-2’s, 1099’s, 1098’s and any other information concerning their taxes. A picture ID and Social Security information is required, as well as a Social Security card for each dependent. If they purchased health insurance through the Marketplace they should bring the form 1095-A. The taxpayer should also bring a copy of last year’s return.
The following local sites will be open:
Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road: Mondays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Appointments required. Schedule appointments online at nhtaxhelp.org or dial 211.
Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St.: Tuesdays from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Appointments suggested. Walk-ins as time permits. Schedule appointments online at nhtaxhelp.org or dial 211.
Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St.: Thursdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
New Ipswich Library, 6 Main St., New Ipswich, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. Appointments required. Schedule appointments online at nhtaxhelp.org or dial 211.
Chamberlin Free Public Library, 46 Main St., Greenville, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
American House hosts activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Sunday, March 8: 9:15 a.m., bus to St. Bernard; 9:30 a.m., bus to UCC and St. James; 1:30 p.m., game; 2 p.m., folk/soul performance by Leslie Vogel; 2:30 p.m., movie in the theater; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Monday, March 9: All-day massage therapist; 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, resident discussion group; 11 a.m., walking club; 12:30 p.m., mahjong; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Tuesday, March 10: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:15 a.m., wits ‘n’ wagers; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, men’s group; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., adult coloring; 1:15 p.m., St. Patty’s bracelet; 1:45 p.m., cribbage, strength and resistance; 3 p.m., bell choir; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:30 p.m., bingo.
Wednesday, March 11: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., Catholic Rosary and Communion, coffee and chat, bag toss, shopping bus to Hannaford’s; 11 a.m., circuit training; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping, Wii Bowling; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., manicures; 3:15 p.m., American House Chorus; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., classic movie night.
Thursday, March 12: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m, balloon volleyball, coffee and chat; 11 a.m., strolling club, short stories with Frank; 1 p.m., bingo; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance, senior women’s chat group; 3 p.m., performance by Bob Rutherford; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., documentary night.
Friday, March 13: 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss; 11 a.m., circuit training; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., “Name That Tune;” 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 3 p.m., “Clue” board game; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., arm chair travel.
Saturday, March 14: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii “Wheel of Fortune”; 11 a.m., “Flick’n Chicken”; 1 p.m., bingo; 2:30 p.m., movie in the theater, Move to the Music with Mary; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale.
Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Millstream (Hinsdale) Community Center, 336-7087.
Milk and bread are served with all meals. A dietetic dessert is available upon request. The menu is subject to change. This week’s menu:
Monday, March 9: Barbecued chicken breast, O’Brien red potatoes, spinach, pumpkin bar with raisins.
Tuesday, March 10: Cheese omelet, sliced home fries, broccoli Normandy, peaches.
Wednesday, March 11: Stuffed chicken with gravy, mashed red potatoes, green beans, birthday cake.
Thursday, March 12: Beef and cheddar burger, baked beans, sliced carrots, cantaloupe.
Friday, March 13: Minestrone bean soup with crackers, winter mixed vegetables, apricots.
Meals, activities in Bellows Falls
BELLOWS FALLS — The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors over the age of 60, which includes a beverage. Information: 463-3907.
Basic tai chi for fall prevention: Fridays from 9-9:45 a.m.
Tai chi level II: Thursdays from 12:15-1 p.m.
Knit and Stitch group: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
The BFASC Quilters: Meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: Every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m., with 20 games.
Age In Motion programs continue
Age In Motion is an exercise program designed for older adults. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance.
Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 to 11 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Community Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.
Cribbage games offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jan Lecuyer at 354-3255.