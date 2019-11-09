Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. Friendly Meals are served Wednesdays at the Keene Senior Center. Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Hinsdale Community Center, 336-7087; Keene Senior Center, 352-5037.
This week’s menu:
Monday, Nov. 11: Scalloped potatoes with turkey and cheese, mixed beans, MacIntosh apple
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Chicken cordon bleu, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli florets, cherry chiffon with pears and cream
Wednesday, Nov. 13: Salisbury steak with mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, birthday cake
Thursday, Nov. 14: Chicken, corn and potato chowder with a biscuit, winter mixed vegetables, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting
Friday, Nov. 15: Cranberry glazed roast pork, boiled red potatoes, butternut squash, sliced apples with cinnamon
American House hosts activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Monday, Nov. 11, Veterans’ Day: 9:30 a.m., Sit ’n’ Fit, massage therapist; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, darts; 11 a.m., walking club; 12:30 p.m., mahjong; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:30 p.m., Scrabble
Tuesday, Nov. 12: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, men’s group, women’s group; 1 p.m., adult coloring; 1:30 p.m., beadcraft for Thanksgiving; 1:45 p.m., cribbage, Strength and Resistance; 3:15 p.m., Bell Choir; 4:15 p.m., Social Hour; 6:45 p.m. Bingo.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., shopping bus to Hannaford, coffee and chat, bag toss, Catholic Rosary and Communion; 11 a.m., Power Punch; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping, Wii bowling; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., manicures; 3:15 p.m., AH Chorus; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., classic movie night.
Thursday, Nov. 14: 9:30 a.m. balance; 10:30 a.m., balloon volleyball, coffee and chat, Protestant service; 11 a.m., Lunch Bunch — The Pub, strolling club; 1 p.m., bingo; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance; 3 p.m., Toad in the Hole; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., documentary night.
Friday, Nov. 15: 9:30 a.m. Sit ’n’ Fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss; 11 a.m., Power Punch; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., Name That Tune; 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 3 p.m., Connect 4; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., Arm Chair Travel.
Saturday, Nov. 16: 9:30 a.m. exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii Wheel of Fortune; 11 a.m., horseshoes; 1 p.m. Bingo; 2:30 p.m., Anja — music and movement, movie in the theater; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Sunday, Nov. 17: 9:15 a.m. bus to St. Bernard’s, bus to UCC and St. James’; 1:30 p.m. Pass the Pigs; 2 p.m., performance with Ron Banks; 2:30 p.m., movie in the theater; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Chesterfield senior lunch on Wednesday
The senior lunch for Chesterfield residents will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 12:30 p.m. at the Spofford Fire Department. Suggested donation is $5. For reservations, call Bridget at 363-9319.
The December luncheon will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and will include a gift exchange.
Age In Motion
programs continue
Age In Motion is an exercise program designed for older adults. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance. Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Community Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.
Cribbage games
offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Information: Jan Lecuyer, 354-3255.
Fall Zumba Gold classes in Keene
An eight-week Zumba Gold session is in session. Classes are held in the Keene Recreation Center gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
This aerobic dance program led by Pam Durkin is designed for older adults and beginners and features Latin and pop music.
Cost is $48 for 16 classes. The first class may be tried for free.
To register, call the Keene Recreation Center at 357-9829 or go to https://ci.keene.nh.us/parks-recreation.
Meals, activities in Bellows Falls
The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The meal is served until sold out and is open to area seniors.
Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors over the age of 60, which includes a beverage. Information: 463-3907.
The following activities for seniors are offered at the senior center:
Basic tai chi for fall prevention: Fridays from 9-9:45 a.m.
Tai chi level II: Thursdays from 12:15-1 p.m.
Knit and Stitch group: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
The BFASC Quilters: Meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: Every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m., with 20 games.
Tai chi classes continue this month
A tai chi course for beginners continues Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Westminster Institute on Route 5 in Westminster, Vt. The course is hosted by Westminster Cares and is taught by Ben Daviss, a senior instructor with the New Hampshire-based, nonprofit Oriental Healing Arts Association.
The group will meet weekly for an hour. The cost is $5 for each session.
To learn more or to register, contact Donna Dawson, director of Westminster Cares, at 802-722-3607 or email wecares@sover.net.