American House hosts activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Sunday, Dec. 22: 9:15 a.m., bus to St. Bernards; 9:30 a.m., bus to UCC and St. James; 1:30 p.m., Pass the Pigs; 2 p.m., performance with Bill Seguin; 2:30 p.m., movie in the theater; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Monday, Dec. 23: All-day massage therapist; 9:30 a.m., Sit ’n’ Fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, snowball fight; 11 a.m., walking club; 12:30 p.m., mahjong; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Tuesday, Dec. 24: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, Men’s Group Bocce; 11 a.m., bag toss; 1 p.m., adult coloring, bingo; 1:45 p.m., cribbage; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day: Classic Holiday Movies all day; 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat; 11 a.m., bag toss.
Thursday, Dec. 26: 9:30 a.m. balance; 10:30 a.m., balloon volleyball, coffee and chat, Mass with Fr. Alan; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., bingo; 1:30, Strength and Resistance; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., documentary night.
Friday, Dec. 27: 9:30 a.m. Sit ’n’ Fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss, Resident Round Table; 11 a.m., Power Punch; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., Name That Tune; 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 3 p.m., Connect; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., Arm Chair Travel.
Saturday, Dec. 28: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii bowling; 11 a.m., Flick’n Chicken; 1 p.m., bingo; 2:30 p.m., movie in the theater; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Cribbage games
offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jan Lecuyer at 354-3255.
Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. Friendly Meals are served Wednesdays at the Keene Senior Center. Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Millstream (Hinsdale) Community Center, 336-7087; Keene Senior Center, 352-5037.
This week’s menu:
Monday, Dec. 23, Holiday Dinner: Cranberry sauce, chicken breast with apple cranberry stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, pumpkin cake
Tuesday, Dec. 24: Turkey a la king, mashed potatoes, Caribbean vegetables, zucchini cake
Wednesday, Dec. 25: Closed for the holiday! Merry Christmas!
Thursday, Dec. 26: Macaroni and cheese, green beans, peas and pearl onions, Mandarin oranges
Friday, Dec. 27: Baked goulash with beef, California blend vegetables, fruit cocktail
Age In Motion
programs continue
Age In Motion is an exercise program designed for older adults. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance.
Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Community Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.
Meals, activities
in Bellows Falls
The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors over the age of 60, which includes a beverage. Information: 463-3907.
Basic tai chi for fall prevention: Fridays from 9-9:45 a.m.
Tai chi level II: Thursdays from 12:15-1 p.m.
Knit and Stitch group: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
The BFASC Quilters: Meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: Every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m., with 20 games.