Senior lunch
in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD — The senior lunch for Chesterfield residents will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, at noon at the Spofford Fire Dept. A pot roast dinner will be served. Suggested donation is $5. A gift exchange will take place; attendees who bring a gift valued at $5 or less will receive a gift in return. For reservations, call 363-9319.
Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. Friendly Meals are served Wednesdays at the Keene Senior Center. Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Millstream (Hinsdale) Community Center, 336-7087; Keene Senior Center, 352-5037.
This week’s menu:
Monday, Dec. 9: Cheese ravioli with meat sauce and parmesan cheese, winter mixed vegetables, fruit yogurt parfait.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: Chicken chow mein with chow mein noodles, vegetable brown rice pilaf, Japanese vegetables, diced pears.
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Shepherd’s pie with corn and mashed potatoes, green beans, birthday cake.
Thursday, Dec. 12: Sweet and sour roast pork, rice pilaf with vegetables, spinach, pineapple tidbits.
Friday, Dec. 13: Penne pasta with meat sauce, Brussels sprouts, apple.
American House hosts activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Sunday, Dec. 8: 9:15 a.m., bus to St. Bernards; 9:30 a.m., bus to UCC and St. James; 1:30 p.m., Horse Derby; 2 p.m., performance by Deborrah Wyndham; 2:30 p.m., movie in the theater; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Monday, Dec. 9: All-day massage therapist; 9:30 a.m., Sit ’n’ Fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat; 11 a.m., walking club; 12:30 p.m., mahjong; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., tips for safe holidays; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:30 p.m., Ethan Stone performs.
Tuesday, Dec. 10: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, Women’s Group; 11:30 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., adult coloring; 1:45 p.m., cribbage; 2:30 p.m., trivia; 3:15 p.m., Bell Choir; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:30 p.m., bingo.
Wednesday, Dec. 11: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., shopping bus to Hannaford, bag toss, Catholic Rosary and Communion, Wheelock 2nd-grade Caroling; 11 a.m., Power Punch; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping, Wii Bowling; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., manicures; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., Classic Movie Night.
Thursday, Dec. 12: 9:30 a.m. balance; 10:30 a.m., balloon volleyball, UCC Services, coffee and chat; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., bingo; 1:45 p.m., Strength and Resistance; 3 p.m., Mark Lacroix performs; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., documentary night.
Friday, Dec. 13: 9:30 a.m. Sit ’n’ Fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss; 11 a.m., Power Punch; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., Name That Tune; 2 p.m., CALL program meeting; 3 p.m., Holiday stories with turkey; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Saturday, Dec. 14: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii bowling; 11 a.m., Ladder Ball; Noon to 3 p.m., 1 p.m., bingo; 2:30 p.m., movie in the theater, performance by Mary Armstrong; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Keene Senior Center hosts Holiday Faire
The Keene Senior Center will host its fifth annual Holiday Faire Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a “Cookie Walk,” homemade corn chowder or chicken with rice on the lunch menu, along with bread, cookies, coffee and tea. Holiday greens and handcrafted items, including jewelry and handmade cards, will also be on sale, along with raffles.
Santa will be visiting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Keene Senior Center is at 70 Court St. in Keene.
Age In Motion
programs continue
Age In Motion is an exercise program designed for older adults. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance. Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Community Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.
Tai chi classes
continue this month
A tai chi course for beginners continues Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. at the Westminster Institute on Route 5 in Westminster, Vt. The course is hosted by Westminster Cares and is taught by Ben Daviss, a senior instructor with the New Hampshire-based, nonprofit Oriental Healing Arts Association.
The group will meet weekly for an hour. The cost is $5 for each session.
To learn more or to register, contact Donna Dawson, director of Westminster Cares, at 802-722-3607 or email wecares@sover.net.
Fall Zumba Gold classes in Keene
An eight-week Zumba Gold session is in session. Classes are held in the Keene Recreation Center gym on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
This aerobic dance program led by Pam Durkin is designed for older adults and beginners and features Latin and pop music.
Cost is $48 for 16 classes. The first class may be tried for free.
To register, call the Keene Recreation Center at 357-9829 or go to https://ci.keene.nh.us/parks-recreation.
Meals, activities
in Bellows Falls
The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors over the age of 60, which includes a beverage. Information: 463-3907.
Basic tai chi for fall prevention: Fridays from 9-9:45 a.m.
Tai chi level II: Thursdays from 12:15-1 p.m.
Knit and Stitch group: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
The BFASC Quilters: Meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: Every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m., with 20 games.
Cribbage games
offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jan Lecuyer at 354-3255.