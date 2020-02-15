AARP Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation
The AARP Tax-Aide program provides free tax preparation and e-filing in the Monadnock Region. Assistance is provided for low- and moderate-income taxpayers who must file a tax return. IRS certified counselors will be available to assist all taxpayers regardless of age, with special attention given to those over age 50. AARP membership is not required. All Tax-Aide sites are manned by local volunteers trained and certified by the IRS to prepare and e-file income tax returns.
Those who would like assistance should bring all W-2’s, 1099’s, 1098’s and any other information concerning their taxes. A picture ID and Social Security information is required, as well as a Social Security card for each dependent. If they purchased health insurance through the Marketplace they should bring the form 1095-A. The taxpayer should also bring a copy of last year’s return.
The following local sites will be open:
Keene Family YMCA, 200 Summit Road: Mondays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Appointments required. Schedule appointments online at nhtaxhelp.org or dial 211.
Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St.: Tuesdays from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Appointments suggested. Walk-ins as time permits. Schedule appointments online at nhtaxhelp.org or dial 211.
Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St.: Thursdays from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
New Ipswich Library, 6 Main St., New Ipswich, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. Appointments required. Schedule appointments online at nhtaxhelp.org or dial 211.
Chamberlin Free Public Library, 46 Main St., Greenville, Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
American House hosts activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Sunday, Feb. 16: 9:15 a.m., bus to St. Bernard; 9:30 a.m., bus to UCC and St. James; 1:30 p.m., horse derby; 2 p.m., performance by Ron Banks; 2:30 p.m., movie in the theater; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Monday, Feb. 17: All-day massage therapist; 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, winter games; 11 a.m., walking club; 12:30 p.m., mahjong; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., winter games; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, winter games; 1 p.m., adult coloring; 1:45 p.m., cribbage, strength and resistance; 2:30 p.m., winter games; 3 p.m., bell choir; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:30 p.m., bingo.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, winter games, shopping bus to Walmart, Catholic Rosary and Communion; 11 a.m., circuit training; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping, Wii Bowling; 1:45 p.m., balance; 2:30 p.m., manicures, winter games; 3:15 p.m., American House Chorus; 4:15 p.m., social hour — Brazil; 7 p.m., classic movie night.
Thursday, Feb. 20: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., barber, coffee and chat, winter games; 11 a.m., strolling club; 11:30 a.m., Lunch Bunch at Brick House; 1 p.m., bingo; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., documentary night.
Friday, Feb. 21: 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, winter games; 11 a.m., winter games; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., “Name That Tune;” 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 3 p.m., UNO card game; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., arm chair travel.
Saturday, Feb. 22: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii “Wheel of Fortune”; 11 a.m., game time; 1 p.m., bingo; 2:30 p.m., Tessie and Ann, singers; movie in the theater; 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale.
Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Millstream (Hinsdale) Community Center, 336-7087.
Milk and bread are served with all meals. A dietetic dessert is available upon request. The menu is subject to change. This week’s menu:
Monday, Feb. 17: Pork and vegetable stew with a buttermilk biscuit, four-bean medley, pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Wheat spaghetti with meatballs and marinara sauce, spinach, sliced carrots, orange Jell-O with Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Turkey divan with cheddar mashed potatoes, beets with orange sauce, grapes.
Thursday, Feb. 20: Beef steak with brown sauce, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, apple cake with cream.
Friday, Feb. 21: Chicken and biscuit, mashed cauliflower, spinach, orange.
Meals, activities in Bellows Falls
The Bellows Falls Area Senior Center at 18 Tuttle St., Bellows Falls, serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors over the age of 60, which includes a beverage. Information: 463-3907.
Basic tai chi for fall prevention: Fridays from 9-9:45 a.m.
Tai chi level II: Thursdays from 12:15-1 p.m.
Knit and Stitch group: Meets Mondays and Wednesdays at 9 a.m.
The BFASC Quilters: Meet on the second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m.
Nickel Bingo: Every Tuesday starting at 12:30 p.m., with 20 games.
Age In Motion programs continue
Age In Motion is an exercise program designed for older adults. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance.
Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Community Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.
Cribbage games offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
For more information, call Jan Lecuyer at 354-3255.