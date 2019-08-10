Friendly Meals, Meals on Wheels
Friendly Meals offers dining for seniors at the Garden Café at 312 Marlboro St. in Keene. Doors open Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Lunch is served at noon.
Dining rooms also serving Monday through Friday are at The United Church of Jaffrey Parish Hall and at the Millstream Community Center in Hinsdale. Friendly Meals are served Wednesdays at the Keene Senior Center. Monthly meals are served in Marlow, Marlborough, Jaffrey, Westmoreland, Nelson and North Walpole.
Cheshire County residents ages 60 and older may attend. Dietetic desserts are available at all locations. There is no charge for Friendly Meals, but a suggested donation of $3 is appreciated.
Participants should make reservations by 11 a.m., two business days in advance. Reservations: Garden Café, 352-2253; Jaffrey Parish Hall, 242-7986; Hinsdale Community Center, 336-7087; Keene Senior Center, 352-5037.
This week’s menu:
Monday, Aug. 12: baked stuffed chicken breast, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, vanilla fluff with crushed pineapple and oranges.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Meatballs in red sauce, linguine pasta with pesto, Bahama blend veggies, pears.
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Baked penne pasta with ground beef and mozzarella, green beans, birthday cake.
Thursday, Aug. 15: Cold salad plate with sliced turkey and cheddar, cottage cheese with peaches, Italian cucumber and tomato slices, Mandarin oranges with cream.
Friday, Aug. 16: Beef stroganoff with mushrooms and onions, over diced potatoes, spinach, watermelon.
American House to host activities
American House is on Water Street in Keene.
Monday, Aug. 12: 9:30 a.m., sit ‘n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat; 1:15 p.m., table top Yahtzee; 1:30 p.m., mahjong, bus leaves for shopping; 2:30 p.m., bag toss; 3:15 p.m., flower arranging; 4:15 p.m., social hour.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:30 a.m., balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, croquet with Eric; 1 p.m., adult coloring; 1:45 p.m., cribbage; 2:30 p.m., ladder ball; 3:15 p.m., bell choir; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 6:45 p.m., bingo.
Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:30 a.m., yoga; 10:30 a.m., shopping bus to Walmart, coffee and chat, Catholic rosary and communion; 11 a.m., bag toss; 3:15 p.m., Bob Ellison sing-a-long; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., classic movie night.
Thursday, Aug. 15: 9:30 a.m. balance; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, balloon volleyball; 11 a.m., strolling club; 1 p.m., bingo, move for thought; 1:30 p.m., bus leaves for shopping; 1:45 p.m., strength and resistance; 2:30 p.m., gardening with Jackie; 3 p.m., Lawless and Mae from Nashville; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., documentary.
Friday, Aug. 16: 9:30 a.m., sit ’n’ fit; 10:30 a.m., coffee and chat, bag toss; 11 a.m., walking club; 12:30 p.m., duplicate bridge; 1 p.m., name that tune; 2 p.m., group crossword puzzle; 3 p.m., Connect 4 large; 4:15 p.m., social hour; 7 p.m., arm chair travel.
Saturday, Aug. 17: 9:30 a.m., exercise; 10:30 a.m., Wii bowling; 1 p.m., bingo; 3 p.m., toad in the hole game; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Sunday, Aug. 18: 8:30 a.m., car to St. James; 9:15 a.m., bus to St. Bernard’s; 9:30 p.m., bus to UCC; 12:45 and 1:45 p.m., scenic bus tour; 3:30 p.m., performance by Brian Saulnier; 2:30 and 7 p.m., movie in the theater.
Cribbage games offered in Keene
A senior cribbage league is held at Stone Arch Village, 835 Court St., Keene on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Information: Jan Lecuyer, 354-3255.
Bellows Falls library to host tai chi classes
Senior Safe tai chi classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning July 16 at 11 a.m. in the top floor meeting room of the Rockingham Free Public Library, Certified instructor Leslie Lassetter will teach this gentle movement form from an ancient oriental tradition. Better balance, mindful movement and fall prevention are just a few of tai chi’s benefits. This program is free and open to the public.
The library is at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, and is wheelchair accessible. Information: 802-463-4270, programming @rockinghamlibrary.org or rockinghamlibrary.org.
Age In Motion programs continue
Age In Motion, an exercise program designed for older adults, is offered in various locations within the region. Classes are led by trained instructors and are held for one hour, twice a week and consist of exercises to increase strength, flexibility and balance. Men and women from any area town are invited to participate. A $2 donation per class is requested.
The following programs are ongoing, but new members are welcome:
Hinsdale (Millstream Community Center): Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Marlborough (Community House): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Walpole (Town Hall): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Winchester (ELMM Center): Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.
Chesterfield (Spofford Fire Department): Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Stoddard (Town Hall): Tuesday and Thursdays, 9 to 10 a.m.
Physician approval is needed to join. Please call Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 352-2253 for a registration packet. Age In Motion is a program of HCS, a Monadnock United Way agency.
