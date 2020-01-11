CONCORD — The N.H. Senior Leadership program is now taking applications for the 2020 class. A collaboration among AARP, Center on Aging and Community Living at UNH and Dartmouth Centers for Health and Aging, the program is designed for older adults, caregivers and family members who want to advocate for older adults in New Hampshire. Application deadline is Feb. 21.
Members of the 2020 class should represent diverse backgrounds, ages and geographic regions of the state. Twenty-five participants will be selected on their motivation to become well-informed and active in policy-making and systems-change for aging New Hampshire citizens. A selection committee will choose this year’s participants based on the content of their applications. Candidates will be notified by March 16, 2020.
Participants will meet five times over an eight-month period, April through November, and receive intensive training on a variety of educational and community topics. Educational methods include discussion, web-based learning, small- and large-group sessions and independent research. All expenses, including hotel, meals and materials, are covered for participants. The only cost to participate is a $45 contribution at the time of acceptance.
Details and an online application packet can be found online at www.aarp.org/nh.