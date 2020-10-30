Mollie Torrey of Westmoreland graduated summa cum laude from Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., with a Doctor of Occupational Therapy degree on Aug. 15.
Charles Crisman of Munsonville was named to the dean’s list at University of Dallas for the spring 2020 semester for earning a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
John Paul Crisman of Munsonville was named to the honor roll at University of Dallas for the spring 2020 semester for earning a semester GPA of 3.0-3.49. He is majoring in economics.