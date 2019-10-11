TEAM Jaffrey’s signature event, Scarecrows on the Common, is returning to Jaffrey’s Main Street Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. for its 19th year.
The event will feature hayrides, pumpkin painting, pumpkin pie baking contest, food concessions, music, 4-H animals and touch-a-truck for kids.
From 4 to 8 p.m., the Jaffrey Legion will host the inaugural Oktoberfest, featuring food trucks, kids’ games, beer tastings, stein hoisting contest, music by Speed Bumps and fireworks. Beer tastings are $15 per person, or $25 for two; kids enter for free.
Information: 532-7168 or www.teamjaffrey.org.