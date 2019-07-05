In celebration of its newly renovated branch on West Street in Keene, Savings Bank of Walpole is hosting Community Days from July 8 to 12. All Community Days events will be held at the branch at 400 West St., Keene.
In addition to making daily donations to local nonprofit organizations, including Monadnock Humane Society, Samaritans, Swamp Bats, Hundred Nights Shelter and Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, the bank will host activities each day and chances to win a $100 gift certificate to a local merchant each day. The daily events are open to the public and the bank will serve refreshments.
“As the savings bank of our community, we’re excited to be celebrating the unveiling of our new, improved branch but also want to celebrate our community and support and recognize several local nonprofit organizations as well,” says Mark Bodin, President of Savings Bank of Walpole. “Our Community Days celebration is open to the public — everyone’s welcome to stop by, enjoy refreshments and participate in a different daily activity like Pet a Pup to support Monadnock Humane Society or Saved by the Toss to support Keene Housing Kids Collective.”
Schedule:
Monday: “Pet a Pup” in support of the Monadnock Humane Society from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday: “Counting on Hearts” in support of Samaritans from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday: “What’s the Count, Ribby” in support of the Keene Swamp Bats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thursday: “Putt-Putt Challenge” in support of Hundred Nights Shelter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday: “Saved by the Toss” in support of Keene Housing Kids Collaborative from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Information: 352-1822 or www.walpolebank.com.