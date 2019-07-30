Savings Bank of Walpole is once again hosting two separate community appreciation cookouts as a way to say thank you to both customers and the community. This year’s events will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the bank’s 84 Marlboro St. location, as well as Sunday, Aug. 4, beginning at 5 p.m. on the Green in Walpole.
In addition to free hot dogs, chips and drinks, the Aug. 4 cookout in Walpole will be followed by a night of music featuring The Brattleboro American Legion Band, one of the bank’s Concerts on the Green Concert series performances. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. and run until 8 p.m.
“Community Appreciation Day cookouts are our way of thanking our customers, friends, and neighbors in both Keene and Walpole and the surrounding communities for their continued support,” said Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole.
For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 352-1822.