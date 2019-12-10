Savings Bank of Walpole is holding its second annual holiday decorating contest for its employees and encourages the public to weigh in by “liking” a favorite branch on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/SavingsBankofWalpole/.
Pictures of the bank’s five branches along with a couple of departments throughout the bank will be posted Thursday, and page visitors can vote for their favorite throughout the week. The photo with the most votes will be announced on Friday, Dec. 20, and receive a $500 prize. The money will then be donated to a local organization. Second place will receive $250 and the runners-up will receive $100, which will also be given to a local organizations of the staff’s choosing.
Each branch has designated a different nonprofit organization in an effort to maximize the overall outreach into the community:
West Street, Keene – Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention
Marlboro Street, Keene – (reigning champs) Rise for Baby & Family
Court Street, Keene – Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary
North Meadow Plaza, Walpole – Fall Mountain Food Pantry
The Village, Walpole – Home Healthcare Hospice & Community Services
Information: www.walpolebank.com or 352-1822.