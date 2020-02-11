Douglas Cuddle Toys and the Monadnock Radio Group/KNE-FM along with Savings Bank of Walpole helped raise $24,397 during the Good Friends campaign which benefited the local nonprofit organization Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger (MUCH). The annual campaign is held each year and takes place during the holidays.
The “ambassadors” of the 2019 Good Friends campaign were Izzy Owl, Francois Llama, Mama Pig “Mud Pie” and her baby pig Melvin, and Merry Macaroon the Caticorn — all donated by Douglas Cuddle Toys. A total of 2,400 stuffed animals were sold for $10 each at all Savings Bank of Walpole branches with proceeds from each sale going to benefit MUCH, a coalition of organizations and individuals engaged in addressing childhood hunger in the Monadnock Region.
“We’re grateful to Douglas Cuddle Toys and WKNE-FM and the Monadnock Radio Group for the outstanding job they did in creating and implementing fundraising efforts for the Good Friends campaign — all of which will help us in our efforts toward trying to alleviate the issue of childhood hunger in our community,” says Ann Henderson, Chair of the MUCH Council and Community Member. “And, having Savings Bank of Walpole branches serve as point-of-sale and fundraising collection centers was invaluable in terms of making the campaign a success. We truly appreciate their involvement.”