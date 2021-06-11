Savings Bank of Walpole has announced the dates and bands scheduled to perform at its annual “Concerts on the Green” summer concert series.
The eight-concert series, which is held on the town green in Walpole, will kick off on Sunday, July 11, with the Keene American Legion Band. All shows will be held rain or shine on Sundays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, blankets and/or lawn chairs. This year’s concerts, which were canceled last year due to the pandemic, mark the 38th year SBW has offered the series.
“We’re pleased to be able to bring the sounds of summer back to our community after we were forced to cancel last year,” said Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole. “In addition to showcasing some great local bands, we’re excited to provide a fun-filled evening of family entertainment to area residents.”
Schedule:
July 11: Keene American Legion Band
July 18: Springfield Community Band
July 25: Westmoreland Town Band
Aug. 1: Nelson Town Band
Aug. 8: The Temple Band
Aug. 15: Brattleboro American Legion Band
Aug. 22: The Residential Band
Aug. 29: East Bay Jazz Ensemble
For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 352-1822.