Savings Bank of Walpole recently announced the winners of its second annual photo contest.
Selected photos will be featured in the bank’s 2021 community calendar as well as on the bank’s website and social media. Images will also be included in desk calendars, holiday cards and note cards. Calendars will be available to the public by late November in all branch offices.
“We had such tremendous response and are ecstatic about the submissions we received for our second photo contest,” said Danielle Ruffo, Community Engagement Officer at Savings Bank of Walpole. “The photos were incredible, as they not only capture the unique character of our state and our community — they really showcase the talent of our local artists.”
Winners of SBW’s 2020 Community Calendar Contest (which will be featured in the 2021 calendar) include:
Tia Audet of West Swanzey
Kimberly Drone of Keene
Kelly Fontaine of Swanzey
Mylynda Gill of North Swanzey
Karen Hope of Marlborough
Marina Lyutenko of Manchester
Michael Fairbank of Walpole
Michael McCarthy of North Swanzey
