Savings Bank of Walpole has announced the dates and bands scheduled to perform at the annual “Concerts on the Green” summer concert series held on the town green in Walpole.
The eight-concert series will kick off Sunday, June 23, with the Amherst Town Band. All shows will be held rain or shine on Sundays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic basket and bring a blanket and/or lawn chair.
This year’s edition marks the 37th year that Savings Bank of Walpole has underwritten the free summer concert series.
“We’re pleased to have sponsored the “Concerts on the Green” summer concert series for the past 37 years,” said Mark Bodin, President of Savings Bank of Walpole. “In addition to showcasing some great local bands, we enjoy providing area residents with a fun-filled evening of family entertainment.”
The 2019 “Concerts on the Green” schedule is as follows:
June 23: The Amherst Town Band
June 30: Springfield Community Band
July 7: Keene American Legion Band
July 14: Westmoreland Town Band
July 21: East Bay Jazz Ensemble
July 28: The Temple Band
Aug. 4: Brattleboro American Legion Band
Aug. 11: Nelson Town Band
Information: www.walpolebank.com or 352-1822.