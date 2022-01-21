Savings Bank of Walpole has announced that its Kit Street location won the bank’s fourth annual holiday decorating contest. The West Street branch was runner-up.
The Kit Street location, home of the bank’s customer resource center, will donate its $500 winning prize to local nonprofit Feeding Tiny Tummies, while West Street will donate its $250 runner-up prize to Winchester Learning Center.
Pictures of the bank’s branches as well as a couple departments were posted in early December on the bank’s Facebook page with page visitors encouraged to vote for their favorite.
Prior to the start of the contest, each Savings Bank of Walpole branch chose a different nonprofit organization to donate prize money to in an effort to maximize the overall outreach into the community. In addition to the winner and runner-up, the results are as follows:
$100 to RISE for Baby and Family from the Marlboro Street branch
$100 to ELMM Community Center from the Winchester branch
$100 to Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention (MCVP) from the commercial lending department
$100 to Monadnock Humane Society from the Court Street branch
$100 to Monadnock Family Services from the retail administration department
$100 to The Fall Mountain Food Shelf from the Walpole branch
“At Savings Bank of Walpole, we’re passionate about our community,” Mark Bodin, President for Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a news release. “For the past four years, our annual branch decorating contest has been a great way for our employees to celebrate the season as well as engage with and support our community with each branch donating their prize money to a different local nonprofit.”